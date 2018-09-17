

CTV Barrie





Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an early morning robbery in Barrie.

Investigators say two people reported they were robbed on College Heights Park off Bernick Drive around 4 a.m. According to police, three other suspects were arrested.

Residents are being asked to avoid the Blake Street and St. Vincent Street area for the investigation after the suspect is believed to have lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a park.

At one point, police received information that the suspect may have used GO Transit to flee.

Toronto Police are now assisting in the search for the suspect. Officers combed Union Station and are now inspecting GO vehicles to intercept the wanted man.

The suspect is described as a black man, between 18 to 20 years old with a thin build. He is said to be around 6 feet tall with dreadlocks and a dark goatee. He was seen wearing white or beige pants, a white long sleeved shirt and has a sling on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.