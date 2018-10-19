Featured
Police arrest man wanted in connection with Barrie robbery
Barrie Police release new photo of Ashtoney Thompson, 21, wanted in connection with a robbery at Duckworth Plaza. (Barrie Police handout)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 3:45PM EDT
A fourth suspect wanted in connection with a robbery in Barrie has been arrested.
Toronto police arrested 21-year-old Ashtoney Thompson on Wednesday for an unrelated matter.
Police believe he is the fourth suspect in a robbery near College Heights Park on September 17.
Police say four suspects robbed two people around 4 a.m. at the Duckworth Plaza. Two teenage girls and a 21-year-old man have already been arrested as part of this investigation.
The Special Investigations Unit has been called to investigate after they say a Barrie Police officer discharged his firearm while in pursuit of the fourth suspect.
The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.