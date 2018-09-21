

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police have now identified the 21-year-old suspect they’re seeking in connection with a robbery at Duckworth Plaza.

A warrant has now been issued for Ashtoney Thompson’s arrest.

He’s described as a black man, 18 to 20 years old, standing six-feet-tall, with dark hair in dreadlocks and a goatee. He was last seen wearing white or beige pants and a white long-sleeved shirt.

Investigators say two people reported being robbed on College Heights Park, off Bernick Drive, around 4 a.m. on September 17. Police say two teenage girls and a 21-year-old man have already been arrested as part of this investigation.

At one point, police received information that Thompson may have boarded a GO train or bus headed from Barrie to Toronto’s Union Station. Toronto Police assisted in trying to find the suspect, but he was never located.

Barrie Police believe Thompson is still in the Greater Toronto Area.

Thompson is wanted for possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigations Unit says it believes the outstanding suspect may have been shot by police. Officers gave chase after the suspected robbery, and during the pursuit one of the officers discharged his firearm.

Barrie police later said he may have his right arm in a sling.

The SIU is called to investigate any incident involving an Ontario police officer and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury or an allegation of sexual assault.