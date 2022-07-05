Barrie police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police in Barrie arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as he made his way into the city Monday night.

Police say they learned the offender, Jakob Beisel, was believed to be heading to the Barrie area.

They were told he could be in the company of a woman and her 17-month-old baby, both of whom had been reported missing earlier in the evening in Timmins.

Barrie police say officers noticed a mid-sized black vehicle on Bell Farm Road as it turned onto Duckworth Street with the same licence plate number provided for the wanted man.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the 22-year-old man.

When the Canada-wide warrant was issued in mid-May, Beisel was serving a three-year sentence for armed robbery and failed to return after a statutory release.

Police say the vehicle he was driving Monday night was stolen and that they found drugs and an edged weapon during the arrest.

He faces several charges, including weapons and drug offences.

Officers also charged the woman who was with him with possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police say arrangements were made for the safe care of the baby while the woman was in custody.