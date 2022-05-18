Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender who could be in Simcoe County

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent areas of Simcoe County.

Police are looking for Jakob Beisel, 22, who is currently serving a three-year sentence for armed robbery yet failed to return after a statutory release.

Beisel is a white man, five feet eight inches tall and 149 lbs, with short brown hair and green eyes.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) squad says he is known to frequent Barrie, Orillia, Brampton, North Bay and Sudbury areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900, 1-866-870-7673 or call 911.

Alternatively, tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.