BARRIE -- A 45-year-old Barrie man is dead after an early-morning crash between an Audi SUV and a tractor trailer in Bradford.

South Simcoe Police say the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on County Road 27 between 8th Line and 9th Line.

According to police, members of the Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensics Identification Unit conducted their investigation and initial reports show the "SUV crossed into the path of the truck."

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not hurt.

County Road 27 remains closed for the investigation Anyone with information is asked to call the police.