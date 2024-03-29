BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie man charged with stunt driving on Highway 11

    OPP in this undated file image. OPP in this undated file image.
    Share

    A driver has been charged after being clocked at almost twice the speed limit in the Township of Oro-Medonte on Friday.

    Orillia OPP say an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling 168 kilometres per hour in a 90-kilometre-per-hour zone on Highway 11.

    A 41-year-old from Barrie has been charged with stunt driving in relation to the incident.

    His license was suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News