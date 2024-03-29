Barrie man charged with stunt driving on Highway 11

A driver has been charged after being clocked at almost twice the speed limit in the Township of Oro-Medonte on Friday.

Orillia OPP say an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle travelling 168 kilometres per hour in a 90-kilometre-per-hour zone on Highway 11.

A 41-year-old from Barrie has been charged with stunt driving in relation to the incident.

His license was suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.