Barrie man charged with arson after suspicious fire at Lucy's Place
Published Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:21PM EDT
Tape surrounds a unit at Lucy's Place in Barrie, Ont., after a suspicious fire on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie man is charged with arson by negligence in connection with a small fire in a unit at Lucy's Place in Barrie.
Barrie Fire and police attended the fire at 170 Essa Road overnight on Sunday and quickly got the fire under control.
The fire was found to be suspicious, prompting the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to investigate.
Lucy's Place is a transitional housing complex that supports the city's less fortunate.