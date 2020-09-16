BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie man is charged with arson by negligence in connection with a small fire in a unit at Lucy's Place in Barrie.

Barrie Fire and police attended the fire at 170 Essa Road overnight on Sunday and quickly got the fire under control.

The fire was found to be suspicious, prompting the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to investigate.

Lucy's Place is a transitional housing complex that supports the city's less fortunate.