Barrie man arrested in connection with homicide in Trent Hills

Barrie, Ont. -

Provincial police arrested a Barrie man in connection with a homicide last month in Trent Hills and are on the hunt for a second suspect.

Police had a section near the Painswick Library in the city's south end blocked off Sunday while officers executed a search warrant at a nearby house.

They arrested an 18-year-old man and charged him with second-degree murder.

According to police, a 38-year-old man from Warkworth was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the morning of Sept. 16. They say the victim, identified as Andrew Brenton Brown, was rushed to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries but died.

Police are focusing on finding a 19-year-old Mississauga man described as Black, roughly five feet 10 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.