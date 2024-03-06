Barrie home unlivable after fire breaks out

BARRIE
    A house on Essa Road in Barrie, Ont., is unlivable after a fire on Wed., March 6, 2024. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies) A house on Essa Road in Barrie, Ont., is unlivable after a fire on Wed., March 6, 2024. (CTV News/Catalina Gillies)
    One person escaped during the night after a fire broke out at a home in Barrie, causing significant damage.

    Crews battled the blaze on Essa Road near Anne Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday after a police officer driving by noticed smoke and alerted the fire department.

    It took four to five fire units to get the flames under control. Crews remained at the scene for several hours.

    No one was injured.

    Barrie Fire says the home was equipped with working smoke alarms, which prompted the lone occupant to evacuate.

    Officials say the house is now unlivable.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been notified, but it's unclear if an investigator will attend.

