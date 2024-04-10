BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie high school to remain closed after fire broke out

    St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie Ont, on April., 10, 2024. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro) St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie Ont, on April., 10, 2024. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro)
    Share

    Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie were sent home and given the day off on Wednesday after the fire alarm sounded.

    Fire officials confirmed the fire had broken out in one of the washrooms.

    All the students and staff members at the Cundles Road school safely evacuated the building, and the fire has since been put out.

    Due to heavy smoke, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) decided to dismiss students for the remainder of the day.

    Students cannot access the building to retrieve their personal belongings for safety reasons.

    The fire department is working to ventilate the building.

    Buses were called to the school to bring students home.

    Please note the school parking lot is closed at this time and will not be accessible for student pick-up.

    SMCDSB will notify families when the parking lot has reopened.

    Students who cannot walk or take the bus will be sent to Monsignor Clair School, where staff supervision will be available. Those who can walk will follow their regular route.

    Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) has confirmed the school will not reopen until Monday.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Joe Biden's Netanyahu problem could cost him the election, and America its security

    As Israel's attacks in Gaza have grown more brazen and brutal with each offensive, and intelligence reports now saying Iran could be planning retaliatory strikes, Washington political commentator Eric Ham says President Joe Biden clearly has a Netanyahu problem -- a problem that could cost him his job and America its security.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News