Barrie high school remains closed after fire in washroom

Students at St. Joseph's Catholic High School in Barrie will not be able to return to school after a fire on Wednesday.

Fire officials confirmed the fire broke out in one of the washrooms.

All the students and staff members at the Cundles Road school safely evacuated the building.

Due to heavy smoke, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) decided to dismiss students for the remainder of the day on Wednesday.

Students were unable to access the building to retrieve their personal belongings for safety reasons.

The fire department is working to ventilate the building.

The board said air quality testing would have to be done, which would take several days and extend into the weekend.

"This means that the school will be off-limits to all staff and students for the remainder of this week. We will not be transitioning to online learning because all learning material and devices are in the school and can’t be retrieved," SMCDSB noted.

As a result, parent-teacher interviews have been cancelled, and the semi-formal dance planned for Friday has been postponed.

Additionally, the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test has been rescheduled to April 17 and 18.

The board said an email would be sent on Sunday evening to inform families about the progress and whether the school will reopen on Monday.

The cause of the fire has not been released.