Barrie Food Bank hopes to knock hunger out of the park with annual celebrity baseball tournament

    Local celebrities and politicians from Barrie will be swinging for the fences next month when the Barrie Food Bank's second annual Home Runs For The Hungry baseball game returns.

    The Food Bank has launched the campaign for the baseball game, hoping to raise $30,000.

    "We're not just playing ball, we're tackling hunger," said Sharon Palmer, executive director of the Barrie Food Bank.

    Barrie Baycats players will be playing with local celebrity guest players from the world of sports, media, and community leaders.

    CTV's Sarah Freemark, Dana Roberts and KC Colby will join countless others for the matchup.

    Tickets are $10 for the game, scheduled for May 4 at Vintage Throne Stadium.

    The game will be moved to the following day in the event of rain.

    Attendees are asked to bring a food donation for a chance to win a special door prize.

