Barrie Families Unite aiming to meet "growing need" with winter pop-up shop

Barrie Families Unite held the second and final day for its winter pop-up shop on Sun. Nov. 14, 2021 (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Barrie) Barrie Families Unite held the second and final day for its winter pop-up shop on Sun. Nov. 14, 2021 (Amanda Hicks/CTV News Barrie)

Barrie Top Stories