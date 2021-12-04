Barrie environmental group provides unique alternative to traditional Christmas tree

A group in Barrie has presented a unique holiday-themed concept to help the environment.

For the second year in a row, the environmental group Living Green Barrie is selling potted Christmas trees.

The initiative hopes to provide a greener alternative to cutting down a real tree and discarding it once Christmas is over.

Instead, the potted trees will be planted as part of the group's mission to plant ten thousand trees throughout the city of Barrie. If you don't have the room to plant the tree in your backyard, Living Green will be organizing community tree planting events in the spring.

Proceeds from each tree sold will go back into Living Green to plant more trees in the community.

More information about Living Green or ordering a tree can be found online.