A non-profit Barrie dog rescue says it is in need of more foster families.

Cassandra Hauck runs Precious Paws with the help of volunteers. The rescue is in need of everything from financial donations to more helpers.

But it’s the need of more foster parents that is most important.

"We get requests every single day from shelters, from owners who want to surrender their dogs and we just can't help out if we don't have a space for them. Without foster homes, we can't take anymore dogs."

Elaine Johnson is a first time foster parent. She’s currently taking care of a dog recently rescued from northern Manitoba.

"It has been an adventure. I've learned a lot. I've got a lot of exercise."

After retiring and losing her family dog a year ago, she decided to try fostering.

“I didn't know that I could take another permanent dog and I thought fostering would be something I could do and perhaps one would come and catch my heart, but right now fostering is the way to go," Johnson said.

Two puppies currently under the care of Precious Paws are from a litter, which were born in a dump. They were found with their umbilical cords still attached and their mother, who had to be live trapped, was injured with an imbedded collar.

Mary-Lou Gill is now caring for one of those young puppies. She says she wants to encourage other people to try fostering because it’s a very rewarding process.

A foster parent cares for the dog and is very active in the adoption process. The parent typically posts updates and photos to social media to help the animal get adopted.

"The people you meet are just so lovely and so wanting that dog by the time they get the puppy. They just love them. It's lovely to see," Gill explained.

Most rescues allow people to choose when and what type of dog they care for, but once you have them, Hauck says it is roughly a minimum three week commitment.

Anyone looking for more information about Precious Paws can visit its website.