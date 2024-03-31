Barrie Colts lose controversial game two in Oshawa

The Barrie Colts will return home for game three of their OHL first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Oshawa Generals tied at one game each following a controversial 5-4 loss in Oshawa Sunday afternoon.

Barrie jumped out to an early lead against the Generals after a decisive 4-2 victory Friday night in the series opener.

Riley Patterson scored his first of two goals on the Colts’ first shot in the opening period.

The Colts eventually trailed 5-4 in the final seconds of the third period when they appeared to score the game-tying goal.

However, following a lengthy video review, the Colts were denied the goal and failed to score the equalizer to force overtime in the remaining 10 seconds of play.

Barrie’s Cole Beaudoin had two assists, and goaltender Sam Hillebrandt made 32 saves in the loss.

The Colts are the number eight seed, while Oshawa is the Eastern Conference’s top-ranked team in the playoffs.

Game three is Tuesday night at Sadlon Arena, with the fourth matchup of the first-round series scheduled for Thursday evening, also in Barrie.