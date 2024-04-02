Barrie Colts faceoff against Oshawa Generals in game 3 of first-round playoff series

Excitement is building at the Sadlon Arena as the Barrie Colts prepare for game three of their first round playoff match-up against the Oshawa Generals.

With the series tied at one, Barrie hopes their home ice advantage will continue.

"We're feeling good. Obviously that was a tough loss for us on Sunday there but we had a good practice yesterday and we’re ready to go for tonight," shared Beau Jelsma, Barrie Colts captain.

Colts are coming off a tough loss on Sunday. They were down 5-4 in the third, when their goal was disallowed with 8.9 seconds left.

"We got the apology from the league. It was a mistake made and you kinda got to live with that and it’s time to move on. I said to the guys you were mad for an hour after the game and now we got to get focused on this game," shared Marty Williamson, Barrie Colts head coach and general manager.

Coming in as the eighth seed, Williamson said this play-off experience is vital for the young team.

"We think it’s very important to get a couple of our young defenceman, you know our goaltender to get this kind of experience. Understanding everything matters. The focus has to be so strong," said Williamson.

That experience is something captain Beau Jelsma brings to the team. The veteran was recently named the team's MVP.

"It feels pretty good. You know I gotta give it to my team they help me out a lot. The coaches have taught me so much and I just wanted to step up for the team this year and happy I could do it," shared Jelsma.

Williamson says the strategy Tuesday night is to play hard especially against the top team in the east.

"They've got eight forwards who scored over 20 goals and if we give them too much room on the ice they make us pay. But if we can kind of stay tight to them and be a thorn in their side we can find a way to win this game," the coach said.

Being back on home ice motivates Jelsma and he thanks the fans for their constant support.

"Every Saturday night and Thursday has been sell out crowds. We really feed of the home base so hopefully we get some good crowds for the playoffs here. We got nothing to lose so we’re just going to go out there and play hockey and hopefully get something done," said Jelsma.

If you're looking to get in on the action, tickets are still avaliable at the door.