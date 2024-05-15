BARRIE
    • Barrie city council expected to vote on proposed waterfront field development

    The City of Barrie proposes a new turf sports field along the waterfront. (Source: City of Barrie) The City of Barrie proposes a new turf sports field along the waterfront. (Source: City of Barrie)
    For the second week in a row, Barrie council chambers could be standing room only as the City officially decides whether to proceed with plans for a new multi-purpose field along the waterfront.

    The proposed development has sparked strong opinions for and against, but Mayor Alex Nuttall, who wants to see it move forward, says he believes it could be used year-round.

    "The opportunities are endless. Whether it's Christmas markets or light shows," the mayor noted.

    At Wednesday's meeting, councillors are expected to vote on the projected $4.6 million development in the forested area between South Shore Park and Minet's Point Park.

    Nuttall reiterated that its purpose is to invest in youth and military heritage.

    "Those are two areas we need to honour. One honouring the past and the other investing in the future," he added.

    Councillors will also dive into the proposed $4.5 million Southshore Community Centre expansion that received initial approval.

    The expansion would support indoor activities for the Sea Cadets, moving the group from its current location on Simcoe Street.

    The multi-use field would also serve as parade grounds for the cadets, something officials say is essential for the program.

    "What's going to benefit the City of Barrie? What's going to benefit our future? I think that all of those things should be weighed tonight at council," the mayor finished.

