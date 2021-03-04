BARRIE, ONT. -- A Barrie bus driver tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating, the City said in a release Thursday.

The City said all buses are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after being in service each day and sanitized mid-day.

“Barrie Transit is not aware of any workplace transmission at this time,” the release stated.

Barrie buses are outfitted with plexiglass that surrounds the driver, six-feet of space between the driver and the first seat, capacity limits and protocols to eliminate physical contact between drivers and passengers.

The City reminds riders that face shields do not replace a face mask, which is required to ride the bus.