BARRIE, ONT. -- Two Barrie Transit bus operators tested positive for COVID-19, the city confirmed.

The buses that were driven by the infected individuals were "removed from operation" and thoroughly sanitized..

"Barrie Transit continues to do everything we can to ensure a safe environment for our riders and employees," said Brent Forsyth, Director of Transit and Parking Strategy.

"Barrie Transit is not aware of any workplace transmission at this time," stated a news release.

The transit service uses strict protocols to ensure its riders' safety, including plexiglass that surrounds drivers, enhanced cleaning of the buses, and capacity limitations, among others.