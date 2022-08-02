Barrie boy helping Ukrainian refugees one backpack at a time

12-year-old Oscar Oliver received $75,000 worth of school supplies from Indigo to help Ukrainian refugees on Aug. 2, 2022 (Catalina Gillies). 12-year-old Oscar Oliver received $75,000 worth of school supplies from Indigo to help Ukrainian refugees on Aug. 2, 2022 (Catalina Gillies).

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver