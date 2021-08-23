BARRIE, ONT. -- Pie Wood Fired Pizza is typically known for serving pizza, but the restaurant helped serve up hundreds of backpacks for students in need on Monday.

"When the backpacks do get here, it's go time, and there are quite a few different supplies that we put in these backpacks," said the restaurant's co-owner Craig Russell.

For the past 10 years, the initiative known as Providing Instruments for Excellence (PIE) in Education has provided more than 15,000 backpacks to children in the community.

The program aims to support kids in government-subsidized housing by supplying them with items such as pens, paper and coloured pencils.

"We can't will somebody into success in life, but we can certainly give them the tools to succeed, and that's what PIE education is all about," said organizer Alex Nuttall.

Nuttall said it's a need he knows all too well, having grown up in government-subsidized housing himself.

"I found the most difficult day of the year was going back to school," Nuttall said. "You walk in, and your friends have new clothes and new shoes, new binders, new notebooks, pencil crayons, markers. I'm showing up to school with nothing, nothing new for sure, and I was missing a lot of the basic necessities."

This year, more than 1,500 backpacks will be handed out to children in the community.

With the pandemic taking a toll on many families, organizations like New Path Youth and Family Services say the supplies will go a long way to alleviate some of the burdens.

"I think COVID has impacted families in many ways, not just financially, but with mental health challenges, so we are thrilled to be able to have these donations," said CEO Elizabeth McKeeman.

Of course, it wouldn't be possible without community partners and volunteers like Grade 8 student Olivia Caddick.

"It really does help your mental health even knowing that you've done something and tried your best to do your part," she said.

The backpacks were picked up Monday by various community organizations who will deliver them to students before the start of school.