

CTV Barrie





The Senate passed a bill on Monday evening that will force postal employees back to work and help to alleviate backlogs across the country.

Some independent senators argued the bill is an unconstitutional violation of postal workers’ rights to strike.

Bill C-89 was debated after the Liberal Government fast-tracked the legislation through the House of Commons. The bill was approved by a vote of 53-25, with four abstentions.

Due to the economic impact that the ongoing mail disruptions posed during the busy holiday season, the government deemed the passage of the bill as urgent.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers issued a statement declaring it's "exploring all options to fight the back-to-work legislation."

The rotating strikes began on Oct. 22, escalating the negotiating dispute that has been underway for nearly a year.

- With files from The Canadian Press