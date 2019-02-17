

CTV Barrie





An award-winning Indigenous author made a stop at Chapters in Barrie on Sunday afternoon.

Melanie Florence is currently on a tour with her new children's book, Stolen Words.

The story focuses on reconciliation, residential schools, and a little girl's journey to help her grandfather reclaim his native language.

According to the author, stories describing the trials and tribulations of Indigenous Peoples are becoming more prominent in bookstores.

“There are more and more First Nation, Metis, and Inuit authors that are coming forward and sharing their language and sharing their history, said Florence, “and I think that`s so important to have these stories told.”

Florence has penned more than half-a-dozen Aboriginal-themed books.

The Toronto author is a recipient of the 2016 TD Canadian Children`s Literature Award for her book Missing Nimama.