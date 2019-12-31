BARRIE -- Grey Bruce OPP has launched a criminal investigation after an autopsy was completed on human remains that were found north of Mount Forest in Southgate on Christmas Eve.

Police were called to a rural area east of Highway 6 along Southgate Road 10 that is lined with acres of farmland and very few homes on Dec. 24th.

The Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service are helping with the police investigation.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, but say residents in the area can expect a heavy police presence as the investigation continues.

The OPP has not provided any details on what the post-mortem findings were that prompted the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.