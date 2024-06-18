ATV rider in Muskoka charged with dangerous driving, assaulting an officer

Police laid several charges after a traffic complaint concerning an ATV rider in Bracebridge Monday night.

According to OPP, a concerned caller alerted officers to a person on an ATV with alcohol in plain view near Wellington Street and Muskoka Road 118.

When officers arrived, they spotted the ATV travelling from Monck Road to Manitoba Street.

Attempts to pull the all-terrain vehicle over were halted "out of respect for the safety of everyone" when police say the driver started maneuvering recklessly.

Officers said they spotted the ATV rider a short time later walking on Manitoba Street and placed him under arrest "after a brief struggle."

The 41-year-old man from Mississauga faces multiple charges, including dangerous and impaired operation, assault with intent to resist arrest, and obstructing an officer.

Police say they later learned the accused was wanted on outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions.

He remains behind bars to await a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday.