Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Simcoe County

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Simcoe County as strong winds and heavy rain moves through the region.

Environment Canada says the system is moving east at 50 kilometres per hour Wednesday afternoon, and could bring wind gusts around 90 kilometres per hour.

"Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles," the national weather agency warned on its website.

Residents are urged to take cover in threatening weather.

The storm is anticipated to calm by early evening.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a daytime high of 19C, and an unlikely chance of rain.

The Canada Day long weekend looks promising, with daytime highs climbing into the 20s.