ATV rider airlifted with serious injuries after collision in Severn Township

Police are investigating an ATV rollover in Severn Township that left the rider with serious injuries.

Provincial police say the rider was thrown from the machine on Taylor Line near Upper Big Chute Road on Saturday night and rushed to a local hospital.

Paramedics with air ambulance Ornge later arrived to fly the rider to a Toronto area hospital.

Police are asking witnesses to the collision or the events leading up to it to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The rider's identity, including age, has not been provided.

OPP says the ATV operator was wearing a helmet.

Police urge anyone on an off-road vehicle to ride according to the trail, road and weather conditions.

They say to use "extreme caution" when turning, crossing, climbing and descending hills, and ride in designated areas only.