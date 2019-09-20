

Staff , CTV Barrie





Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle collision in Bradford.

The crash between a commercial vehicle and an SUV happened around 4:30 this afternoon.

Paramedics tell CTV News one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A witness that spoke with CTV News describes hearing a loud noise and says she could see smoke and fire coming from the crash scene.

Yonge Street between Line 12 and 14 will be closed until further notice.

Police advise motorists to avoid the area.

We will have more details as they become available.