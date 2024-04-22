Art enthusiasts unite at the 2024 MAC Gala in Barrie

The MacLaren Art Centre celebrated the success of the 2024 MAC Gala in Barrie on Saturday.

"As Chair of the 2024 Black Tie Gala Committee, I am thrilled to reflect on the success of our recent event, which was an enchanting evening filled with art, performances, and a celebration of all things MacLaren. The MacLaren Art Centre continues to be a vibrant hub for creativity and community engagement, and we were delighted to see so many attendees enjoy and support our cause," said Michael Kuluva.

The Black Tie Mac Gala, held on April 20, was attended by art fans, community leaders, and sponsors, and featured a special performance by The Trews.

One of the Gala's notable elements was the live artistry on display. Monica Loney, Neil Smith, and Neda Mazhab Jafari, three Barrie artists, performed live art demonstrations in various mediums ranging from sculpture to line art.

The auction's success was reflected in the $54,000 raised to support MacLaren's artistic efforts.

"The combination of live music, art, fine dining, and philanthropy made the 2024 Black Tie Gala a truly memorable and impactful event for all who attended," the press release stated.

"Thank you to everyone who participated, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon to experience more of what the MacLaren has to offer," concluded Kuluva.