Police have identified two men accused of a stabbing that left a 28-year-old man with life-threatening injuries late last month.

Barrie Police issued arrest warrants for 22-year-old Vishwanath Mangal and 33-year-old Andrew Tevoi Ford Smith on Wednesday.

Police say the two accused stabbed the man with an edged weapon on July 27 around 3 a.m. on Dunlop Street between Bayfield Street and Maple Avenue.

The victim remains in hospital in serious condition.

Mangal is described as a black man, five-foot-six and 160lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He has a large female Grim Reaper tattoo on his left forearm, the Chucky the Clown tattoo on his right forearm.

Smith is described as a black man, five-foot-10 and 154lbs. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say both suspects are from the Toronto area and are wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

