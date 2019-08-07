Featured
Arrest warrants issued for two Toronto men accused in Barrie stabbing
Vishwanath Mangal (L) and Andrew Tevoi Ford Smith (R) are wanted for attempted murder in Barrie on July 27, 2019. (Barrie Police handout)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 1:01PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 1:02PM EDT
Police have identified two men accused of a stabbing that left a 28-year-old man with life-threatening injuries late last month.
Barrie Police issued arrest warrants for 22-year-old Vishwanath Mangal and 33-year-old Andrew Tevoi Ford Smith on Wednesday.
Police say the two accused stabbed the man with an edged weapon on July 27 around 3 a.m. on Dunlop Street between Bayfield Street and Maple Avenue.
The victim remains in hospital in serious condition.
Mangal is described as a black man, five-foot-six and 160lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He has a large female Grim Reaper tattoo on his left forearm, the Chucky the Clown tattoo on his right forearm.
Smith is described as a black man, five-foot-10 and 154lbs. He also has black hair and brown eyes.
Police say both suspects are from the Toronto area and are wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.