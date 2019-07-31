Featured
Barrie Police hunt suspects wanted for attempted murder
Part of Dunlop Street in Barrie, Ont. is closed for a police investigation on July 27, 2019 (CTV Barrie Krista Sharpe)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 12:15PM EDT
Barrie Police released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged stabbing that happened in the downtown core on Saturday.
Police are looking for a man with an East Indian appearance, who was wearing a red and black shirt with black pants that have a red strip down the side, and black shoes.
Police are also hoping to locate a second man wanted in connection with the attack. Police say he is a black man who was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and red shoes.
The 28-year-old male victim suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday after police say he was stabbed on Dunlop Street between Bayfield Street and Maple Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.