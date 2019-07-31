

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police released an image of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged stabbing that happened in the downtown core on Saturday.

Police are looking for a man with an East Indian appearance, who was wearing a red and black shirt with black pants that have a red strip down the side, and black shoes.

Police are also hoping to locate a second man wanted in connection with the attack. Police say he is a black man who was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and red shoes.

The 28-year-old male victim suffered life-threatening injuries on Saturday after police say he was stabbed on Dunlop Street between Bayfield Street and Maple Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.