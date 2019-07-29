Featured
Police appeal for witnesses to Barrie weekend stabbing
Part of Dunlop Street in Barrie, Ont. is closed for a police investigation on July 27, 2019 (CTV Barrie Krista Sharpe)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, July 29, 2019 4:31PM EDT
Barrie Police continue to look for suspects after a man was stabbed in the city's downtown core on Saturday.
Police were called to the scene on Dunlop Street West and Maple Avenue around 3 a.m.
The 28-year-old victim was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with critical injuries.
No suspect description has been provided at this point.
Barrie Police tweeted a photo of a woman they would like to speak with, who they say may have witnessed the altercation.