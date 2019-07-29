

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police continue to look for suspects after a man was stabbed in the city's downtown core on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene on Dunlop Street West and Maple Avenue around 3 a.m.

The 28-year-old victim was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with critical injuries.

No suspect description has been provided at this point.

Barrie Police tweeted a photo of a woman they would like to speak with, who they say may have witnessed the altercation.