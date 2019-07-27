

Beatrice Vaisman , CTV Barrie





Barrie Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was stabbed in the city’s downtown core.

Officers were called to the scene at Dunlop Street West and Maple Avenue around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The stabbing victim sustained life-threatening injuries, and was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto for treatment.

“There were probably two or three ambulances that rushed downtown on Dunlop around the Pita Pit, and we all went outside to check what it was,” Matt Hlywka, who works at ‘Yo Taco’, told CTV News.

Police have so far not commented on what may have caused the altercation, nor have they released any information about possible suspects or arrests.

Dunlop Street remained blocked off with police tape for most of the day on Saturday.