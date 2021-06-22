Advertisement
Armed robbery charges in Kawartha Lakes
Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021 5:00PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 22, 2021 5:10PM EDT
Two people have been arrested and charged with an alleged armed robbery in Kawartha Lakes on Saturday, June 19, 2021 (FILE)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT -- Two people have been arrested and charged with an alleged armed robbery in Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.
After 8 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of an armed robbery in the Coboconk area.
The victims reported they were robbed and threatened with a weapon after two suspects followed them to their destination.
A 27-year-old from Minden Hills and a 30-year-old from Scarborough have both been arrested and charged.
The accused will answer their charges in a Lindsay court next month.
RELATED IMAGES