BARRIE, ONT -- Two people have been arrested and charged with an alleged armed robbery in Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.

After 8 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of an armed robbery in the Coboconk area.

The victims reported they were robbed and threatened with a weapon after two suspects followed them to their destination.

A 27-year-old from Minden Hills and a 30-year-old from Scarborough have both been arrested and charged.

The accused will answer their charges in a Lindsay court next month.