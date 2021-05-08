BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie's weekly anti-lockdown protest is switching venues this week, with many expected to gather Saturday afternoon near the Sadlon Arena.

The event, named 'Family Fun Day,' is set to include activities for children, with a bouncy castle set up late Saturday morning.

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority is on scene, saying there is no permit for the bouncy castle.

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP Randy Hillier, who has been fined twice attending anti-lockdown rallies, is expected to speak.

Police can be seen as well, monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.