BARRIE, ONT. -- Multiple people were given tickets, and one person is in custody following an anti-lockdown protest in Barrie.

The now weekly "Barrie Freedom Rally" saw approximately 400 people show up, all calling for an end to the government's strict lockdown measures.

Barrie police said 10 to 15 tickets were handed out to people in attendance, and one woman was taken into custody for obstructing police on the scene.

The protest in recent weeks has seen hundreds gathering in the city's downtown core, with many saying they are there to fight for their freedom.

This week MP Derek Sloan, who was ejected from the Conservative caucus in January after it was revealed he'd accepted a political donation from a white nationalist, is expected to speak at this week's gathering.

Last week, a total of eight provincial offence notices were handed out at the protest, with one of those going to the event organizer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.