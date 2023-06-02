Anne Street replacement bridge in Barrie opens after prolonged delays

After two years of construction, traffic can now officially travel over the new Anne Street bridge in Barrie.

The Ministry of Transportation reopened the bridge near Dunlop and Donald Streets Friday just after noon.

The bridge replacement project over Highway 400 began in the spring of 2021 and hit several bumps in the road, with delays due to "unforeseen challenges," including inclement weather.

The bridge boasts enhancements, including widened lanes to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion, wider sidewalks and improvements to the Anne/Edgehill and Anne/Donald intersections.

The original Anne Street bridge built decades ago, was deteriorating and could no longer accommodate the city's increased traffic.

Crews will now shift focus to Sunnidale Road and a new transmission water main project, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.