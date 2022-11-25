Barrie's Anne Street bridge project delayed until next year

The Anne Street bridge project in Barrie is experiencing delays, with the Ministry of Transportation saying it likely won't be finished until sometime next year.

In an email to CTV News on Friday, the ministry said challenges outside of its control, including weather, caused the delay.

The bridge between Dunlop and St. Vincent streets was expected to be completed by the end of the year.

"We recognize the importance of this project to commuters and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the ministry stated.

The ministry said steel box girders were installed earlier this month, and the contractor is working on forming and placing reinforcing steel for the concrete deck on the bridge over Highway 400.

The remaining work includes barrier walls, expansion joint installation, approach work, waterproofing, and paving of the deck.

The ministry noted it is working to minimize the completion delay; however, most of the work still to be done is weather dependent.