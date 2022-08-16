Amaranth Twp. fatal head-on crash sends eight people to hospital
A fatal head-on collision took the life of a small boy, Monday
Eight people were taken to hospital after a serious collision in Amaranth Township at approximately 9:15 p.m.
Dufferin OPP investigated the two-vehicle collision between a pickup truck and an SUV on County Road 11 and 5 Sideroad in Amaranth Township.
Seven people suffered minor injuries.
However, police say a seven-year-old boy from Orangeville died at the hospital.
The OPP’s Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team was brought in to investigate. The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
The roads were re-opened the road shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
N.S. shooting inquiry: MPs to hear more testimony about alleged political meddling
One in four border officers witnessed discrimination by colleagues: internal report
