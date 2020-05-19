Alliston senior accused of assaulting LCBO security guard tasered, arrested and charged
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 6:59PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 19, 2020 7:01PM EDT
BARRIE -- Police say they were forced to use a taser on a senior at a store in Alliston.
According to provincial police, officers were called to the LCBO on Friday for reports of an assault.
Police say an 80-year-old man was assaulting a security guard when they arrived.
They allege he resisted arrest and had to be tasered before being taken into custody.
Police say he was taken to a local hospital for medical assessment and released without injury.
He faces assault and resisting arrest charges.
The Alliston man is scheduled to appear in court in June.