BARRIE -- Police say they were forced to use a taser on a senior at a store in Alliston.

According to provincial police, officers were called to the LCBO on Friday for reports of an assault.

Police say an 80-year-old man was assaulting a security guard when they arrived.

They allege he resisted arrest and had to be tasered before being taken into custody.

Police say he was taken to a local hospital for medical assessment and released without injury.

He faces assault and resisting arrest charges.

The Alliston man is scheduled to appear in court in June.