Alliston man charged with impaired driving
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 12:24PM EDT
An Alliston man is facing a charge of impaired driving after reports of an erratic driver in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Monday.
Officers found the vehicle resting on its driver’s side at Joe Magani Park on the 11th Line at 1:30 p.m.
The driver had to be freed from the vehicle with the help of the Bradford West Gwillimbury fire department. He was arrested and taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Police are thanking citizens who called in this incident.