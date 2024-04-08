BARRIE
Barrie

    • Allegedly impaired driver crashes into Barrie beauty salon

    A business on Anne Street South in Barrie, Ont., has damage following a collision on Sun., April 7, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper) A business on Anne Street South in Barrie, Ont., has damage following a collision on Sun., April 7, 2024. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)
    A 68-year-old man from Innisfil is charged with impaired driving after police say he crashed his vehicle into a business in Barrie and took off.

    The collision happened Sunday night at a beauty salon in a plaza on Anne Street South near Dunlop Street.

    Police say the vehicle was found nearby, and the driver appeared to show signs of being intoxicated.

    The accused allegedly blew over twice the legal alcohol limit when given a breathalyzer at the police station.

    He was also charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

    Police handed him a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

