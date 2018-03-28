

CTV Barrie





Police say two members of a Barrie motorcycle club have been charged with firearm and drug offences.

Members of the OPP Biker Enforcement Unit, OPP Tactical Unit and Barrie police raided homes on Pickett Crescent and Wessenger Crescent on Tuesday.

As a result of the search, a 32-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested. Police say the two men are members of the Iron Dragons Motorcycle Club.

According to the OPP, officers seized cocaine, marijuana, several firearms and ammunition.

All three now face 18 charges between them. This includes unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and drug possession charges.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.