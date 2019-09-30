Grammy award winning reggae artist and actor, Louie Rankin, has been confirmed as the victim killed in a horrific crash near Shelburne on Monday morning.

Rankin is best known for his portrayal of Ox in the 1998 movie "Belly" and was a dancehall reggae deejay and rapper with a massive hit from 1992, called "Typewriter."

The Jamaican-born 66-year-old was travelling along Highway 89 in Melancthon Township when his passenger vehicle collided with a transport truck between County Road 12 and the 4th Line shortly after 9 a.m. yesterday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes for Rankin, born Leonard Ford, began to pour onto social media after the news of his death surfaced.

It saddens us to have to announce that The “ORGINAL DON DADA” “Trail Blazer” the legend - Louie Ox Rankin passed away this morning! May God keep his soul with his father, sister and neice in #heaven #amen #sipox — Teddy Bruckshut (@LouieOxRankin) October 1, 2019

Provincial police are continuing to investigate and encouraging witnesses to the crash to contact them.