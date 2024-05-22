Final touches on Cedar Point Drive project in Barrie will disrupt area businesses

Motorists travelling along Cedar Point Drive in Barrie will have noticed plenty of construction pylons and workers limiting traffic as the final touches on the restoration project get completed.

Businesses owners in the area admit the last several months of construction and traffic delays have been difficult for their bottom line.

"I'm very pleased it's coming to an end it's been a long haul it feels like even my customers have said how much more can you take?" said Yvette Wickstead the owner of Bull and Barrell.

The road between Dunlop Street and Edgehill Drive now has new curbs and sidewalks, and workers are preparing boulevards for new sod.

"We were working 24-hour shifts, so we allowed the contractor to do the 24-hour shifts to get the work done as quickly as possible so business arent impacted as much as they have been," said Rachel Graham from the City of Barrie.

The asphalt will be removed for repaving next week, so any driveways to businesses along that stretch will be temporarily closed. Workers will then paint road lines. During this time, traffic will be limited to lane closures.

Ministry of Transportation crews will start the Dunlop Street bridge replacement project next year, which is estimated to take four years to complete.

The City anticipates the work to be done by the end of May, weather permitting.