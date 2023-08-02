A new brew gluten-free brew is waiting for you at Barrie's Miski Brewing
In hopes of capturing a growing market of gluten-free beer drinkers, Miski Brewing is now calling Barrie home.
Entering the craft brew market with certified organic, gluten-free beer made from quinoa, Miski launched its new brewhouse at 70 Ellis Drive, Unit 4, in July.
"We've lived in Barrie for two years and have established great partnerships with other businesses and local institutions," said Founder of Miski Brewing, Ricardo Irivarren. "Barrie is a vibrant community and the perfect place to break ground in the craft beer marketplace. It took some amazing support from our partners to bring our dream to life, and it's finally here!"
Miski Brewing's 6,000-square-foot production facility plans to be a sustainable operation, minimizing waste and upholding its values of environmental sustainability and organic and fair-trade practices.
Miski beers are vegan, kosher, organic and gluten-free certified.
Head brewer Daniel Fonseca and operations manager Rodrigo Ribeiro, who were both a part of the development team at the Niagara College Canadian Food & Wine Institute (CFWI) Innovation Centre in 2019, developed the prototype recipe and are now full-time staff.
The company also worked with Georgian College's Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre (HBEC) on their zero waste project, which repurposes their processed quinoa into animal-friendly treats and feed.
"Sustainability is a core value of the company, including the goal of becoming a zero waste facility," said Irivarren.
