Advertisement
71-year-old man drowns in Severn Township
Published Wednesday, August 11, 2021 12:28PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, August 11, 2021 12:36PM EDT
A map of where a a drowning occurred at MacLean Lake in Severn Township on Monday, August 9 (CTV News)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP say they are investigating the drowning of a man on MacLean Lake in Severn Township.
Police were called to the boat launch Aug. 9 around 11 a.m. following reports of a man who had gone for a swim and did not return.
Kayakers and boaters in the area tried unsuccessfully to help police locate the man. He was eventually discovered by one of the searchers and pulled to shore.
The 71-year-old Severn Township man was pronounced dead at the scene and police have not released his identity.
RELATED IMAGES