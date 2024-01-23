7 Ford F-150s stolen in central Ontario in one busy night

Ford F-150 owners are chewing at their fingernails after a rash of pickups were stolen January 21 and 22.

Not only were three Ford pickups pilfered from Barrie early Sunday morning, but another four were driven away from driveways in both Orangeville and Mono the same night.

Each of the trucks are 2023 models:

Black Ford F-150 crew cab, licence plate BV62917, from Perry Road in Orangeville.

Black Ford F-150, licence plate BW34470, from Ashwood Drive in Mono.

Grey Ford F-150, licence plate BX76254, from Meek Avenue from Mono.

Grey Ford F-150, licence plate BT97565, from McMaster Road in Orangeville

Officers used video surveillance to see a dark colour sedan pulling up to one of the residences. Two suspects are viewed leaving their vehicle and entering the stolen pickup. After a couple of minutes in the truck, they get it started and are viewed driving it out of the driveway.

Auto theft crime prevention tips:

Today's auto thieves are increasingly turning to technology that bypasses security systems, allowing vehicles to be stolen. Electronic auto theft is on the rise as more vehicles are equipped with technology, such as keyless entry fobs.

The insurance industry has seen the growing trend of thieves who can copy fob information and steal cars right from your driveway. The term "relay thefts" involves equipment designed to boost and exploit the signals sent out by a vehicle's legitimate key fob. This allows for a thief to unlock and start the engine of a vehicle remotely.

Drives can protect their vehicles by taking crime-prevention measures:

Ensure your vehicle keys are kept well away from doors and windows

Use a signal-blocking pouch/box - they can block your key fob from transmitting its code to the vehicle as the pouch is lined with layers of metallic material

Turn off the keyless fob wireless signal at night (refer to your car manual for instructions)

Use a steering wheel lock or car alarm - this could add a significant delay or be a deterrent for thieves

Consider a secondary audible car alarm - which works by using sensors placed at different points of your vehicle

Park in the garage (if possible)

Insert a car tracker - unusual activity is monitored, and the car can be tracked using GPS if stolen.

Police and insurance agencies want to raise public awareness about the opportunities for criminals who intend to steal personal identification from unsecured vehicles. Licenses, insurance, vehicle ownerships, passports, as well as mobile devices or laptops, offer criminals the opportunity to further victimize individuals who do not lock their vehicles or who leave their valuables in plain view.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to any of these thefts, please call the Dufferin OPP Detachment at (519) 942-1711. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).